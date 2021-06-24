UBS Group AG Sells 141,803 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

