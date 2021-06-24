UBU Finance Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $882,493.74 and $38,898.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00612119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,665,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,428,003 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

