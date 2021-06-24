Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,370.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $156,974.38 and $5,370.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00111700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00170345 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,609.58 or 1.00192933 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.