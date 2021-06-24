UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. UniLayer has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

