Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.08 ($34.21).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €30.56 ($35.95) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.21. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

