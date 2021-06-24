Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $23.27. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULH. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

