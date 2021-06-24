Utrust Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.17 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Utrust has a market cap of $99.17 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.00602550 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00077320 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.