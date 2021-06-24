V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.00619824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

