Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $24,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

