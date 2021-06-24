Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.42 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

