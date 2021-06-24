Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,007 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

