Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5723 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

