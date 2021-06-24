Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 16.3% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jentner Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.50 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

