Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 5.4% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.65. 170,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.76. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

