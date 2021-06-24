Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $1.93 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Discover Financial Services makes up about 2.0% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.48. 12,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

