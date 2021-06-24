Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

