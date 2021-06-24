Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEOEY. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

VEOEY opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

