VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $39.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,954.84 or 0.99865592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000100 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,797,731 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

