ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.84 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
