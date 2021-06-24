ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.84 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

