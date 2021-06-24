Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

VSAT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.50, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $66,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

