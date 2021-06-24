Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 82,343 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

