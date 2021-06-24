Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.60. 572,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,937,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,686,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

