Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.57

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 3241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.