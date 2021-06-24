Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.38. Visteon posted earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Visteon stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.50. 3,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.57 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.