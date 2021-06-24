Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

VCRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -187.66 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,248.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,751 shares of company stock worth $2,332,368 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

