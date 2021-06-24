Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.
OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.30.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
