Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.