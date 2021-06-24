Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and approximately $140,410.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.50 or 0.00605956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

