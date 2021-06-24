Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 840,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.88. The company had a trading volume of 221,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,805. The company has a market cap of $383.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

