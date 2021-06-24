Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) & NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Head to Head Contrast

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Warner Music Group and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 1 7 8 0 2.44 NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

Warner Music Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. NeoGames has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 38.51%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than NeoGames.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warner Music Group and NeoGames’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.02 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -53.71 NeoGames $49.20 million 29.27 $6.51 million $0.39 167.85

NeoGames has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Music Group. Warner Music Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoGames, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeoGames beats Warner Music Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

