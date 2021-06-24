Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.17.
W opened at $309.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $193.69 and a 52 week high of $369.00.
In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.