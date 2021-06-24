Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.17.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W opened at $309.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $193.69 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.