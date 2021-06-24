Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.