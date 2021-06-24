Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.55.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
