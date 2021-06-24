Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Progressive (PGR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Progressive (NYSE: PGR) in the last few weeks:

6/21/2021 – The Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – The Progressive had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

6/17/2021 – The Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $127.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

4/26/2021 – The Progressive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.56. 84,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Get The Progressive Co alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.