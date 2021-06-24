Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,056,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WRI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

