Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $88.00 at KeyCorp

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

