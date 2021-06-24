Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $88.00 at KeyCorp

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
