Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.59.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

