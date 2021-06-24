Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 91.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WMC opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

