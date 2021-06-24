Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.
NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.17 million, a P/E ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 2.53. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
