Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.17 million, a P/E ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 2.53. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,759,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.