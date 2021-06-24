Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

WES stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,361,000 after buying an additional 1,215,866 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

