Westwater Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 861 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,205% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 533.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 710.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 65.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,431 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.61. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

