Wexford Capital LP Invests $590,000 in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRHC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $2,137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $4,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

