Wexford Capital LP Sells 51,234 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,234 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 188,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 63.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 283.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $7,431,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

