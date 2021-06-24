WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report sales of $17.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.96 million and the highest is $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,301. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

