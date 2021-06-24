Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 379,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.