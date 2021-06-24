Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 379,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

