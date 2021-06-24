William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $6.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $359.40 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,086,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

