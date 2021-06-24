Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.