Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.15.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
