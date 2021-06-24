Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
