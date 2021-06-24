Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 679,735 shares.The stock last traded at $66.57 and had previously closed at $65.01.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.