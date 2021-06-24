Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.45. Winpak shares last traded at C$43.18, with a volume of 149,814 shares trading hands.

WPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial raised Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC cut Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Winpak alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.