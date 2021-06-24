Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 448.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,733 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 498,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

