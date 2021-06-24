Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,780 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $470.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,120. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.